MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Louis Park police are asking for the public’s help to identify the man who attacked a runner on the Cedar Lake Regional Trail Wednesday night.
It happened at about 7:45 p.m. near the 2600 block of Kentucky Avenue South. The victim says the attacker first approached them and asked for money.
When the victim came back running in the opposite direction, the attacker flashed what appeared to be a black handgun and verbally threatened them. The attacker then punched the runner several times and took their cellphone. Police later recovered the cellphone near the scene.
The attacker is described as a tall and thin black man in his 20s or 30s. He had curly shoulder-length hair and was wearing a knit winter hat.
There have been no other reports of similar attacks on the trail or in the area.
Anyone with information about this attack, or who sees something suspicious in the area, is urged to call the St. Louis Park Police at 952-924-2600, or call 911.