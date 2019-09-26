Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Twins’ championship gear is now on sale.
The championship “October Reign” T-shirts and “Bring Home The Pennant” hats went on sale at 7 a.m. at Target Field.
The merchandise is also available online.
The first playoff game at Target Field will be held on Oct. 7.
Twins officials say a limited amount of ballpark access tickets are still available. For more information, click here.
