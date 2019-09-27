MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota announced Friday a resolution in the Senate honoring National Voter Registration Day, which took place Tuesday.
The resolution, passed alongside Sen. Roy Blunt of Missouri, encourages citizens to register to vote or renew their current information. National Voter Registration Day was created in 2012 and is celebrated on the fourth Tuesday of September.
“Voting is how Americans make their voices heard and hold their elected officials accountable—and it’s never been more important that we all participate in our democracy,” Klobuchar said in a statement. “Our country is stronger when everyone shows up at the ballot box which is why I am encouraging people to register to vote and ensure that their information is fully up to date come Election Day.”
According to Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon’s office, more than 3,300,000 Minnesotans were registered to vote as of Sept. 3. Voters in Minnesota can register on paper or online as late as 21 days before Election Day, or they can opt to register at the polls.
You must log in to post a comment.