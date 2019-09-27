Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in western Minnesota say a man was hospitalized Thursday night after his home caught fire.
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says it received a 911 call around 7:15 p.m. of a fire at a home on County Road 7 in Brandon, which is about 18 miles northwest of Alexandria.
Fire crews found the house engulfed in flames and the homeowner, 84-year-old Marvin Wagner, injured.
A medical helicopter flew Wagner to a North Memorial Medical Center in the Twin Cities for treatment. His condition is unknown.
Wagner’s home sustained heavy fire and smoke damage.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, although the sheriff’s office noted that the blaze is believed to have started near the wood stove.
You must log in to post a comment.