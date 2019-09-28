Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police say a young child is hospitalized after falling from a third-floor window of a North Loop building. The 4-year-old boy is in critical but stable condition at Hennepin Healthcare.
Officers responded to Mary’s Place on the 400 block of North 7th Street just before 6:30 p.m. on a report of a 4-year-old boy that fell out of a window while playing with his 7-year-old sister. Police say there was a screen on the window and an adult was in the apartment at the time.
An EMS crew arrived to find the boy on the pavement. He was alert when he was taken by ambulance to the hospital. Police say foul play is not suspected and it’s the second time in a matter of months that something like this has happened.
Mary’s Place is a transitional housing building for families with children, located across from Target Field.
