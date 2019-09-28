MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Six people were hospitalized within less than three hours this weekend, the St. Paul Police Department said Saturday. The department described it as a “significant increase” in reported overdoses.
Police said the overdosed drug was likely cocaine mixed with other hazardous substances like fentanyl.
Police warn anyone who suspects an overdose to immediately call 911 and tell the dispatcher where the emergency is, the suspected drug type, the age and gender of the victim, the person’s condition, and any other known medical issues. If the overdose is the result of an opioid, police say to administer Narcan if available and move the person to their side.
Police remind people that Minnesota’s Good Samaritan Law states people who, in good faith, seek medical assistance for someone won’t be charged with substance-related crimes.
