



– Four days after a tornado devastated parts of a small western Wisconsin community, families in the storm’s path are getting some much-needed help.

Dozens of volunteers met early Saturday morning at the Wheaton Fire Station in Wisconsin to donate their time. With buckets in hand, they loaded a school bus and headed to an area hit hard by the storm.

Wisconsin DNR employees led a team of about 40. Their area of focus was a bean field, still littered with debris.

Jen Souba lives in Eau Claire and came out to volunteer.

“We’ve driven up here a couple days now and checked out the damage. We have the weekend off, so we thought we’d come and help,” Souba said.

Kathy Redwine is from just down the road, and this is the second time she’s swept this exact field. A crew went through on Thursday as well.

“This is like the leftovers. We really thought we did a good job, but apparently not. It’s amazing, the debris, just simply amazing how far it goes,” Redwine said.

Redwine lives in Wheaton Township. While some of her neighbors’ homes were damaged, her house was spared.

“Never have seen it before. For me, it’s like a new experience. Don’t ever want to go through anything like it again, but grateful. There are so many good people out there. It’s amazing,” Redwine said.

Jody Alne took a direct hit from the tornado.

“We are just really grateful. Grateful for everyone that has taken time out of their day. They spend literally hours and hours here … there’s not even a word that can describe the generosity of everyone that comes. It’s impossible … it definitely brings you to tears,” Alne said. “Hopefully I don’t ever have to do this for them. I don’t want anyone to ever have to go through this, this is terrible.”

A Facebook fundraiser has been set up for Alne family.