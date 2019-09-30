Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man who was shot in Minneapolis earlier this month died Sunday at Hennepin County Medical Center.
Minneapolis police say the man was shot on Sept. 7 in the 900 block of Hawthorne Avenue. Officers found the man lying in the street, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to the hospital, where he died three weeks later.
The victim’s name and official cause of death will be released by the medical examiner.
Police do not have anyone in custody at this time. Anyone with information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 800-222-8477.
