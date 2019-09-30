Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Historical Society wants to know your thoughts on the name “Historic Fort Snelling.”
If the Historical Society board believes the name should be changed, it will present the idea to the Minnesota Legislature.
The group is holding meetings throughout the state, starting Monday.
They want to know if the name adequately reflects the expanded stories being shared there.
Their argument for a potential change is that the area covers land that has deep meaning to the Dakota people.
A name change would impact only the land — not the buildings.
Monday’s meeting will be held in Rochester. Five more meetings are scheduled throughout state. All are open to the public.
