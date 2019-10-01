MINNEAPOLIS (AP/WCCO) — Democrat Dan Feehan says he’s running again for Congress in southern Minnesota after narrowly losing to Republican Jim Hagedorn last year.
Hagedorn edged Feehan by about a half-percentage point for the seat Tim Walz left for his successful run for governor.
Democratic strategists consider Feehan their best bet to flip a Minnesota district next year. Feehan is an Army veteran who served in Iraq, taught grade school and worked in the Obama administration as an acting assistant secretary of defense.
On Tuesday, Republican Party of Minnesota Chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan released a statement regarding Feehan’s announcement.
“During 2018’s blue wave, voters in the First Congressional District rejected Dan Feehan and his socialist, far-left policies, but today he announced he’s back for round two. It is clear that Minnesotans do not want Feehan and his radical stances on single-payer health care and infanticide to represent them in Congress. Feehan would be better suited in returning to the swamp where he spent 20 years than another failed attempt at pushing his progressive policies in Southern Minnesota,” Carnahan said.
Hagedorn aligned himself with President Donald Trump during his campaign and has stood by the president since then. He told a town hall meeting in La Crescent on Monday that Democrats are recklessly exploring impeachment of Trump for allegedly pressing Ukraine to investigate his political rival.
