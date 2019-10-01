MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Swift County Sheriff’s office says a 62-year-old Benson man fatally shot himself as he was being driven to the county jail to surrender to authorities.
It happened at about 8 p.m. Monday on Highway 12 near Benson. The person who was driving the man to jail called 911 to report the shooting. They told authorities they were unaware the man was armed.
The sheriff’s office says the Minnesota Department of Corrections had issued the warrant for the man’s arrest because he had been in possession of ammunition as a convicted felon, which is a felony offense.
The driver was not hurt, but was taken to an area hospital to be checked out.
The sheriff’s office is still investigating.