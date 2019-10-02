Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 60-year-old bicyclist died Tuesday after he was hit by a pickup truck in Sherburne County.
The Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office says Ronald Harvey Otremba was bicycling on 150th Avenue Southeast in Santiago Township just before 7 p.m., when a pickup truck driven by a 16-year-old girl hit him.
The driver of the pickup stopped at the scene and was cooperative with police. She was uninjured.
Investigators believe Otremba was in the east lane of the road between the fog line and center line when he was hit.
Authorities say the investigation is ongoing.
