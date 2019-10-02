MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Business leaders say rising crime is keeping customers away from downtown Minneapolis.

Over the weekend, police say a gunman shot and killed a stranger during a fight in the city’s theatre district. That’s just the latest horrible headline in a year that’s seen violent crime jump nearly 20%.

WCCO’s Kate Raddatz has more on the latest call for greater police presence downtown.

Twenty-one-year-old Enzo Herrara Garcia was gunned down Saturday night on a busy sidewalk. His girlfriend told WCCO he and Varnell Allen didn’t know each other before they got in an argument and Herrara Garcia was shot.

“Great cities confront and overcome their challenges. The kind of violent and predatory behavior we’ve seen is one of those challenges,” Minneapolis Downtown Council President Steve Cramer said.

City officials say the homicides and assaults in the spotlight are scaring people from coming downtown.

“The business in the Warehouse District, their customers are either going home earlier than they have in the past or not coming at all,” said Joanne Kaufman, Executive Director of the Warehouse District Businesses Association.

Cramer said he supports Mayor Jacob Frey’s plans to add 14 additional officers to the police force as part of the city budget.

He also said the council would continue to have partnerships with local law enforcement to ensure these kinds of crimes will not become the “new normal.”

“Setting an expectation that this is not Minneapolis and we’re not going to accept this behavior going forward,” explained Cramer.

WCCO did ask if there are any plans for any immediate changes downtown in light of these crimes. Cramer simply said they plan to continue to do the outreach they have already been doing.