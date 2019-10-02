Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Officials in Wisconsin say a hiker had to be airlifted out of Devil’s Lake State Park over the weekend after her leg became pinned between large rocks.
The Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs says a Black Hawk helicopter crew rescued the injured hiker on Saturday at the central Wisconsin state park that is popular with hikers and climbers.
The hiker was navigating a boulder field on the east side of the lake when a large stone dislodged, pinning her leg against another boulder.
Emergency crews freed the hiker’s leg from the boulders, and although her leg was not broken, she was unable to walk. The decision was made to airlift her from the scene.
