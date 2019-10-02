MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The popular Ice Castles attraction may be returning to Stillwater this winter.
The Pioneer Press reports that the city council unanimously approved the company’s contract Tuesday.
However, officials stipulated that city engineers must sign off on the design of the ice structure to ensure no damage to the Lowell Park area.
Last year, the attraction moved to Excelsior due to construction on the Stillwater Lift Bridge. Prior to that, the light-filled, crystalline structure was erected in the park near downtown Stillwater for two years in a row.
During its last year in Stillwater, the Ice Castles brought more than 98,000 people to the city and generated more than $4 million in economic impact, the company’s CEO told the newspaper.
Still, when spring came around, there were concerns from residents about how long the ice, fencing and outbuildings remained in Lowell Park, a scenic area overlooking the St. Croix River.
Under the terms of the new agreement, Ice Castles must demolish the ice structure and remove all equipment within three weeks of the closing date.
You must log in to post a comment.