MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police say one man is dead and another is hurt after a shooting Wednesday evening in the Seward neighborhood.
Police say they received multiple reports of gunfire at about 6:26 p.m. on the 2300 block of East Franklin Avenue, outside of the Cedars 94 apartments. While officers were responding to the scene, reports came in that a man had been found with a gunshot wound about four blocks northeast on the 2500 block of Riverside Avenue. The man was taken to Hennepin Healthcare with non-life threatening injuries.
At the scene on Franklin Avenue, officers found another man suffering from a gunshot wound. He did not have a pulse. He was pronounced dead at Hennepin Healthcare.
Investigators believe a fight broke out at the Franklin Avenue scene, and led to gunfire. They also think the victims knew each other.
Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).