  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    6:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Six
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Golden Valley, Tires Slashed

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in Golden Valley are investigating after 45 cars were vandalized at an apartment complex earlier in the week.

According to police, the incident happened at the Mallard Creek Apartments on the 8300 block of Golden Valley Road. There, 45 vehicles had their tires slashed — one tire of each vehicle.

Police say it happened Monday night into Tuesday morning. All vehicles were parked outside.

There were no security cameras in the lot.

No arrest have been made.

Comments