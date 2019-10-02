Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Brooklyn Center Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a vulnerable adult who went missing from his family’s home Tuesday night.
Curtis Sutton, 85, was last seen at his family’s residence located on the 5500 block of Humboldt Ave N in Brooklyn Center around 6:00 p.m. Authorities say he left the family’s home on foot and is without access to a vehicle or cell phone.
Sutton is described as standing 5-feet, 9-inches tall, weighing 190 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white jacket, white suspenders and gray jeans.
If you’ve seen Sutton or know anything about his whereabouts, please call 911. The Brooklyn Center report number for this incident is 19-4466.
