MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter wants the police chief to launch an internal investigation after video surfaced of officers arresting a 13-year-old girl.
Witnesses say it happened last week at the UPS Store on University Avenue. The video shows two officers holding the teenager down on the ground. The officers ask her to roll over, but she refuses. A third officer then steps in to help get her into handcuffs and out of the store.
Police say the girl was violating a prior order not to trespass on the property, and violently scratched and punched an officer in the head as they tried to arrest her.
Police say arresting a person who is physically resisting can be difficult to watch.
Mayor Carter released a statement Wednesday night, calling the video “disturbing.”