MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A GoFundMe has been launched to benefit a local musician battling pancreatic cancer.

Ed Ackerson has been a central figure in the Minneapolis music scene for decades. Just over a year ago, the singer was diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer.

A GoFundMe page is seeking donations to help the family get through this difficult time:

Ed would never ask for help in this way, so I’m starting this GoFundMe campaign to raise money for my best friend and his family.  Just over a year ago Ed was diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer. He is tough as nails and he has fought back with everything he’s got, but this is a deadly disease with a low survival rate. Ed, his wife Ashley and their beautiful 4-year-old daughter Annika all need your help to keep fighting for now and for the future. 

