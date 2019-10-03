MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — We’ve been in autumn for a week and a half, and already there has been measurable snow somewhere in Minnesota.
The National Weather Service in Duluth posted this picture on Twitter:
Here is a MNDOT road camera showing our first snow accumulation of the season near Ash Lake or 14 miles north of Orr MN. #mnwx pic.twitter.com/ffneXmccXN
— NWS Duluth (@NWSduluth) October 3, 2019
The photo is of a Minnesota Department of Transportation camera showing the first snow accumulation of the season, near Ash Lake, about 14 miles North of Orr.
Augustyniak says overnight lows in far northern Minnesota for this time of year average in the upper 30s, so this isn’t out of the ordinary for that area.
Closer to home, next week will see a warming trend bring highs in the mid-60s in the Twin Cities. So don’t take the parka out of the moth balls just yet.
