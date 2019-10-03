Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in western Wisconsin say one person is dead and another hurt after a car went off road Wednesday afternoon north of Eau Claire.
The Wisconsin State Patrol says the crash happened around 4:40 p.m. on STH 29, just west of 90th Street. A car traveling west went off-road and crashed in a field, just north of Highway 29.
Emergency responders brought the car’s driver to nearby hospital, where they were pronounced dead shortly after. Another person in the car was injured.
The reason for the crash remains under investigation.
