MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – For one Farmington Family, a Twins bid to the playoffs and maybe the World Series has a whole new meaning.

A child was born in this family in 1965 when the Twins went to the World Series. The next generation was born in 1987 and then 1991 when the Twins won the World Series.

WCCO’s Marielle Mohs explains why this family has a good feeling about this year.

With the Twins starting their road to the World Series this Friday, Dawn Luedeman is remembering what this day was like 32 years ago.

“Justine’s the oldest and Mariah’s the youngest,” Luedeman said. “That was Justine in her bassinet with her Homer Hanky.”

Her daughter Justine was born on October 13 — a week before the Twins defeated the St. Louis Cardinals in the ’87 World Series.

“I really thought it was special that she had gotten the first Homer Hanky and that they passed it out in the hospital,” Luedeman said.

Then four years later in 1991, Mariah was born.

“I’m not going to tell the Twins, they’re going to want me pregnant every year!” Luedeman said.

It wasn’t a huge coincidence to her that her girls were born on Twins World Series wins.

“In 1965, I was born on September 1. The Twins went to the World Series and my mom went into labor with me, at a game,” Luedeman explained.

The ‘87 and ‘91 Homer Hanky’s now represent so much more to this family. And they are thinking the 2019 hanky will join the coveted lineup.

“My oldest one is pregnant, she’s due November 9,” Luedeman said. “She says if they win, her uterus is in big trouble.”