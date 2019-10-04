MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – After being kicked out of the Division III Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (MIAC) earlier this year, the University of St. Thomas says it’s been invited to join a Division I conference.
The St. Paul-based Catholic university announced Friday that it’s been invited to join the Summit League, a conference with member schools mostly in the Midwest. In a statement, the Summit League says its officials “enthusiastically” voted to support St. Thomas’ membership.
“While the League recognizes the extraordinary efforts ahead for UST to seek Division I membership, we believe this institution is the right fit for The Summit League and we will support the reclassification process,” the statement said.
In order to jump from Division III to Division I, St. Thomas will need to apply for a waiver from the NCAA.
If the waiver request is granted, St. Thomas teams will play in the Summit League in 2021, after spending two final years in the MIAC, the university says.
In May, St. Thomas was involuntarily removed from MIAC over concerns of “athletic competitive parity.” St. Thomas had been in the MIAC for nearly a century, but was forced out following a vote from the presidents of member schools.
In the past 15 years, St. Thomas won 47% of all MIAC championships in both team and individual sports.
You must log in to post a comment.