MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A woman is in custody following a double stabbing Friday night in Minneapolis.
The Minneapolis Police Department says the stabbing happened around 10 p.m. on the 2700 block of 18th Ave. South.
Upon arrival, police found two individuals suffering from stab wounds. The victims, both adults, were transported to Hennepin County Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
Authorities say an adult female was arrested and taken into custody. Investigators believe this was a domestic situation.
The stabbing remains under investigation.
