MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 42-year-old man from Scandia was hurt early Saturday morning in a UTV accident, according to St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies and emergency responders were dispatched around 2:00 a.m. on a report of a UTV accident with injuries. Authorities say the UTV was traveling northbound on the 7300 block of County Road 422 when the vehicle drove straight off the road in a corner.
The driver, identified as Zachary Howell, was wearing a seat belt but sustained facial injuries. He was transported by ambulance to the Cook Hospital for medical treatment.
Authorities say speed and alcohol appear to be contributing factors in the accident. No additional details are available at this time.
