Odyssey Sims Named To All-WNBA Second TeamMinnesota Lynx guard Odyssey Sims was voted to the All-WNBA Second Team, the first in her career. It's the ninth consecutive year at least one Lynx player has been named to either the All-WNBA First or Second Team, a PR spokesperson for the team said.

Record-Holder Dominic Ondoro Wins Unprecedented Twin Cities Marathon Men's TitleThe Twin Cities Marathon just capped off its 38th annual 26.2-mile race -- but one Kenyan runner won his fourth annual title. Dominic Ondoro won an unprecedented fourth Medtronic Twin Cities men's title with a 2:12:12 victory among over 6,000 participants.

Cousins, Thielen Lead Vikings In Dominant Win Over GiantsKirk Cousins threw two touchdowns to Adam Thielen, Dalvin Cook ran for 132 yards and the Minnesota Vikings made life miserable for Daniel Jones and the New York Giants in every way possible in a 28-10 victory Sunday. The win came just a week after the Vikings (3-2) did little in a 16-6 loss to the Chicago Bears.

Rantanen Extends Hot Start, Leads Avs Past Wild 4-2Colorado lost the lead and momentum, yet a great pass and quick stick put the Avalanche back in the lead.