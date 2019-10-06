Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Lynx guard Odyssey Sims was voted to the All-WNBA Second Team, the first in her career. It’s the ninth consecutive year at least one Lynx player has been named to either the All-WNBA First or Second Team, a PR spokesperson for the team said.
Sims, from Baylor, became the fourth player in team history to score an average of 14.5 points per game and 5.4 assists per game — a career-high for her. Sims began all 34 games, and she ranked 12th in the league for scoring and fourth for assists. She ranked 12th in steals and seventh in minutes, the team said.
