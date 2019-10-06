MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — President Trump is preparing to visit Minnesota on Thursday for a rally.

The visit comes amidst a new poll showing Trump is trailing Democratic candidate Joe Biden by nine points in Wisconsin.

Trump tweeted a video over the weekend showing his last visit to Minnesota one year ago, promising voters an “unforgettable” rally for his return.

A lot has happened locally on the national stage since then, from a Twitter war with Minnesota Representative Ilhan Omar to a debate over the Pledge of Allegiance at St. Louis Park city council meetings.

After losing Minnesota to Hillary Clinton by less than 2%, President Trump said he feels confident he can win Minnesota in 2020.

Minnesota GOP chair Jennifer Carnahan says they anticipate a massive turnout Thursday.

“There have been nearly 100,000 people that have signed up online for tickets,” Carnahan said. “Our office has been flooded with hundreds and thousands of calls all week.”

Minnesota DFL Communications Director Brian Evans says democrats will work tirelessly to make sure the state stays blue.

“We have the longest unbroken streak of voting for democratic candidates for president of any state in the nation and I expect that streak to hold,” Evans said.

Thursday’s visit will mark President Trump’s first campaign visit to Minneapolis — his fourth visit to the state in the last year and a half.

Following the announcement Mayor Jacob Frey was unwelcoming of Trump’s visit, saying the President doesn’t value the perspectives or rights of Minneapolis’ diverse communities.

“Donald Trump has every right to visit Minneapolis,” Frey said. “There are a lot of folks around the city who, you know, have the right to make their voices heard in opposition to him.”

President Trump will be speaking at Target Center on Thursday night. It starts at 7 p.m. but the doors open at 4 p.m.

Tickets to attend are free. You do have to register online, and GOP officials recommend getting there early to have a chance of getting in.