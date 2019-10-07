Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota-based Best Buy announced Monday it will hire thousands of people across the country ahead of the holiday season.
Every Best Buy store will hold hiring fairs on Thursday and Friday from noon to 7 p.m. local time. Anyone interested can apply in person or submit an application online and RSVP for an interview.
Hiring fairs for warehouse positions will be held Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. in select warehouse locations.
To see a full list of locations and positions, visit Best Buy’s website.
