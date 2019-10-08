Twins Knocked Out Of Playoffs By Yankees In Game 3; Now Tied With Blackhawks For Most Consecutive Postseason LossesThe Yankees finished yet another sweep of the Twins and advance to the AL Championship Series.

'He’s Been Extraordinarily Consistent': Twins' Manager Rocco Baldelli Confident In ALDS Game 3 Starting Pitcher Jake OdorizziThe Minnesota Twins know that taking early leads in their ALDS playoff series with the New York Yankees is not only important -- but you might want to make that lead a big one.

Bar Shrine Could Be Key To Turning The Playoffs Around For The TwinsThough it's apparently been down for maintenance the last couple games, Darby's Pub is hoping it can conjure up what the Twins need, when they need it most.

Trump Calls QB Kirk Cousins To Congratulate Him On Vikings WinAccording to a Vikings representative, the two briefly discussed Thursday's Trump rally, but Cousins will not be attending. The team said the focus of the call was not the rally.