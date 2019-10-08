  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMWCCO Mid-Morning
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Allowance, Parenting


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — How much did you get for an allowance when you were a kid?

A new survey shows the average weekly allowance for kids is now $30 a week.

Parents expect their kids to do just over five hours of chores to earn that money.

The survey also found that kids’ allowance rates were increasing at a faster pace than American wages.

Also, the survey suggests that for the most part, allowance money is rarely saved by the recipient.

Comments