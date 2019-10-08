Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — How much did you get for an allowance when you were a kid?
A new survey shows the average weekly allowance for kids is now $30 a week.
Parents expect their kids to do just over five hours of chores to earn that money.
The survey also found that kids’ allowance rates were increasing at a faster pace than American wages.
Also, the survey suggests that for the most part, allowance money is rarely saved by the recipient.
