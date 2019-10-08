MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Ahead of President Donald Trump’s Thursday rally at Target Center, one downtown business has announced it will close early.
The Butler Quarter Postal Station, located just a block from the Target Center, will close at noon Thursday. The post office will reopen at 9 a.m. the following morning and resume normal business hours.
A press release from the United States Postal Services states customers can still purchase retail produces from its website, or at a nearby location at 18 12th Street N downtown.
The release also notes that USPS’s operating costs are not funded by tax dollars but rather the sale of its products and services.
Minnesota’s GOP expects large crowds at the rally, with chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan stating last week that attendees should arrive as early as 9 or 10 a.m. for the 7 p.m. event. Doors open at 4 p.m.
