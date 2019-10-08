MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department of Health reports more and more Minnesotans are getting sick due to vaping.
The newest report says the number of people in the state who have fallen ill tops 100. More than 60 are confirmed or probable illnesses caused by vaping, and about 40 more cases are under review.
Hennepin County tops the list with 14 confirmed or probable cases, followed by Dakota and Ramsey Counties with seven confirmed cases each.
Gov. Tim Walz recently called on lawmakers to introduce legislation banning the sale of flavored e-cigarettes, saying big tobacco companies are specifically targeting children.
“We can’t play both sides on this and think things through. Sour Patch Kids flavor is aimed at children, so quit pretending there is a free enterprise component of this,” Walz said.
Walz also proposes banning all sales of tobacco products to anyone under 21.
