MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 16-year-old was arrested Monday for bringing a BB gun to school.
The Savage Police Department says it was alerted to a weapons violation at Prior Lake High School around 9:15 a.m. After a short investigation, officers arrested the student.
The student was charged with possession of a dangerous weapon on school property, possession of dangerous weapon replica firearm on school property and carrying a BB gun on public. The charges are a felony, misdemeanor and gross misdemeanor, respectively.
The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Savage Police Department at 952-882-2606.
