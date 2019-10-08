MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Vikings will be bringing back an all-purple uniform for the Thursday, Oct. 24 game against Washington.
On Tuesday, the team said players will be wearing #PrimetimePurple jerseys when the team hosts the Washington team.
Defensive end Everson Griffen and tight end Kyle Rudolph helped model the jerseys:
And on Thursday nights we wear Purple.#PrimetimePurple
10.24.19
— Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) October 8, 2019
The Vikings haven’t worn both purple jerseys and pants since hosting the Dallas Cowboys on Dec. 1, 2016.
It’s the sixth time in club history they will wear the uniform combination.
The first time the players dawned all purple uniforms wasn’t intentional. On Oct. 11, 1964, a miscommunication led to the players wearing all purple jerseys against the Detroit Lions.
Vikings Games with Purple Jerseys and Pants (2-3)
Oct. 11, 1964 vs. Detroit, L 24-20
Dec. 17, 2007 vs. Chicago, W 20-13 on Monday Night Football
Nov. 7, 2010 vs. Arizona, W 27-24
Oct. 27, 2013 vs. Green Bay, L 44-31 on Sunday Night Football
Dec. 1, 2016 vs. Dallas, L 17-15 on Thursday Night Football
