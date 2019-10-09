



— A dressing room is a place shoppers expect to be private.

That trust was broken after a 41-year-old man was discovered planting cameras inside them across the Twin Cities metro.

Investigators started receiving reports of suspicious activity at Mall of America about a year ago from store employees. They discovered devices disguised to look like a utility box, but actually concealing a GoPro camera.

Last week, an employee recognized a man suspected of being involved.

“They called mall security, called Bloomington Police. They got out there, the individual was still on scene and police contact was made with him,” said Bloomington Police Deputy Chief Mike Hartley.

The suspect told investigators he’s done this about 10 times before, at Mall of America and at other malls across the metro, possibly targeting children and teens.

“The stores that we do have reports of him being at … I think they do cater to a younger clientele,” said Hartley.

The suspect also said he did it for the “thrill of it,” and would upload the videos onto his laptop.

Bloomington Police are now looking to speak with any other people who believe they may have been victimized.

The man was arrested and booked on probable cause invasion of privacy charges. He also admitted to authorities he secretly filmed his girlfriend and his girlfriend’s daughter while they were showering at home.