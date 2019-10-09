



Enjoy Wednesday’s summer-like warmth, with sunny skies and highs in the low 70s, because the next few days will bring significant changes. By the weekend, snow could be falling in the Twin Cities.

Meteorologist Mike Augustyniak says there’s a slow-moving cold front out west that’ll begin to inch into western Minnesota on Thursday, splitting temperatures sharply between the western and eastern halves of the state.

According to Augustyniak, the next few days will be a carousel through the seasons. Thursday will feel like spring, as there’ll be rain showers and possible storms. Friday will feel like fall, as temperatures drop and snow swirls in the Red River Valley, and Saturday will feel like winter, with accumulating snow in western Minnesota and slushy, wet snow possible in the Twin Cities.

We’ll experience every season over the next 5 days here in #MNwx and #WIwx. Today’s the last day of summer.

Tomorrow will be spring-like, with rain & rumbles.

Friday’s your taste of fall before…

Winter on Saturday. I have lots to cover so join me through 10a on @WCCO pic.twitter.com/Y7Uug46POm — Mike Augustyniak (@MikeAugustyniak) October 9, 2019

The National Weather Service has already issued a winter storm warning for parts of Montana and the central and western Dakotas, over which the approaching cold front is currently moving. Ahead of the front’s arrival in Minnesota, there’s a winter storm watch in effect for counties in the northwestern corner of the state.

From Fargo to Bemidji, the area could see snow starting Thursday night and stretching into Saturday. A winter storm watch has been issued, which means accumulations of up to 6 inches are possible. Motorists in the area are urged to be prepared for wintry conditions.

As for the Twin Cities, wet snow showers are possible from Friday night through Sunday. According to Augustyniak, snow in October is not unheard of in metro. Last year it snowed three times in October, although the average first one-inch snowfall in the metro generally happens in November.

“It’s not unusual to get snow [in October],” Augustyniak said, “but it is a bit shocking we’re talking about it in the first half of the month opposed to the second half of the month.”

As for the next time Minnesotans will see highs in the 70s, it could be a while.

The Twin Cities will at least see some wet snow showers from Friday night through Sunday… which, based on history, is a bit early but not unheard of. Here’s a look at #OctoberSnow stats pic.twitter.com/5hh3QockJs — Mike Augustyniak (@MikeAugustyniak) October 9, 2019

