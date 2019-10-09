MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help finding a missing Outing woman.
Authorities say 35-year-old Michelle Mae has been seen or heard from since she lost contact with her family Wednesday, Oct. 3.
Mae is described as 5’1, with green eyes and short, dark hair. She also wears dark-rimmed glasses and has several tattoos on her forearms.
A hunter reported finding Mae’s missing vehicle Friday in Aitkin County, near Swatara. The sheriff’s office asks any hunters in the area to be aware of any signs of Mae.
Anyone with information about Mae’s disappearance is urged to contact the sheriff’s office at 218-927-2138.
The Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office is working in conjunction with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension in its investigation.
