MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Twins reliever Tyler Duffey is not a fan of New York Yankees fans.
In a recent interview with The Athletic, Duffey said he’s never experienced anything like the nastiness he encountered from Yankees fans, and that “they just hate people.”
In addition to tossing beer and “a lot of expletives” his way, Duffey told the sports website that fans said “they were going to do something to my wife while we were in New York.”
“They take full advantage of whatever they paid for that ticket and they get their full money’s worth,” he said.
Duffey played in both games at Yankee Stadium. The Twins were swept by the Yankees for the team’s 16th straight playoff loss.
