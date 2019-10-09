  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol says Fergus Falls resident Judith Ann Wilhelmy is dead, and two others are injured, after a crash Tuesday morning in Todd County.

It happened at about 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 210 at Highway 71 in Hewitt.

Sixty-year-old Joseph Wilhelmy was driving a Toyota Scion on Hwy. 210 when he collided with an Audi A6 on Hwy. 71, driven by 36-year-old Jennifer Bryniarski of Bertha. It is not clear how the crash occurred.

Passenger Judith Wilhelmy, 60 was killed. Both drivers suffered non-life threatening injuries. Bryniarski’s 1-year-old passenger was not hurt.

The state patrol is investigating.

