Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol says Fergus Falls resident Judith Ann Wilhelmy is dead, and two others are injured, after a crash Tuesday morning in Todd County.
It happened at about 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 210 at Highway 71 in Hewitt.
Sixty-year-old Joseph Wilhelmy was driving a Toyota Scion on Hwy. 210 when he collided with an Audi A6 on Hwy. 71, driven by 36-year-old Jennifer Bryniarski of Bertha. It is not clear how the crash occurred.
Passenger Judith Wilhelmy, 60 was killed. Both drivers suffered non-life threatening injuries. Bryniarski’s 1-year-old passenger was not hurt.
The state patrol is investigating.
You must log in to post a comment.