  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMWCCO 4 News at Ten
    01:07 AMComics Unleashed
    01:37 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Donald Trump, Local TV, Minneapolis News, Minneapolis Police, Protests, Target Center


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As President Donald Trump’s speech moved close to the 90-minute mark Thursday night, skirmishes between protesters and Minneapolis Police officers outside Target Center began to heat up in the rain.

(credit: CBS)

A group of protesters were seen on video lighting up a bonfire with what appeared to be Trump-related baseball caps and apparel.

Police are shown extinguishing the fire, and keeping protesters at bay with chemical spray, bicycles and even horses.

RAW VIDEO: Bonfire Amid Protests During Trump Rally

The president finished speaking at 9:30 p.m., but there remained large groups of protesters along First Avenue near the Target Center for more than an hour afterwards. Protesters began to gradually leave the area by about 10:40 p.m.

(credit: CBS)

Comments