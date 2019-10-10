Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As President Donald Trump’s speech moved close to the 90-minute mark Thursday night, skirmishes between protesters and Minneapolis Police officers outside Target Center began to heat up in the rain.
A group of protesters were seen on video lighting up a bonfire with what appeared to be Trump-related baseball caps and apparel.
Police are shown extinguishing the fire, and keeping protesters at bay with chemical spray, bicycles and even horses.
RAW VIDEO: Bonfire Amid Protests During Trump Rally
The president finished speaking at 9:30 p.m., but there remained large groups of protesters along First Avenue near the Target Center for more than an hour afterwards. Protesters began to gradually leave the area by about 10:40 p.m.
