MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Voice recognition assistants like Amazon’s Alexa, Apple’s Siri, and Google’s Home have become pretty common in homes. But are they teaching kids bad manners?
A report last year by the U.K. based market research firm Childwise suggested that voice recognition gadgets could be teaching children to be rude and demanding.
People bark out commands, and don’t need to say please and thank you to get an answer.
Both Amazon and Google have launched features to counteract that — “Magic Word” for Amazon and “Pretty Please” for Google to promote polite behavior.
