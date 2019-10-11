  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office, Body Found, Mankato, Minnesota Bureau Of Criminal Apprehension, Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office

MANKATO, Minn. (AP) — Authorities are investigating after a hunter reporting finding a body in the woods near Mankato.

Deputies were called to the area northeast of Highway 83 on Thursday.

Authorities don’t know the name and identity of the person. The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says there is no threat to the public.

Investigators from the sheriff’s office and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are investigating with help from the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments