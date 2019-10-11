MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police says one man is dead and another is in critical condition Friday evening after a shooting in north Minneapolis.
Officers were called to the 2200 block of Aldrich Avenue North on reports of gunfire, but they were flagged down about five blocks away, on the 1700 block of Lyndale Avenue North, by people who said a man in their vehicle had been shot. The man had no pulse when officers began lifesaving measures. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.
Other officers went to the Aldrich Avenue scene, but no one was there. Police soon learned a man with a gunshot wound had been brought to Hennepin Healthcare’s emergency room. He is in critical yet stable condition late Friday night.
No one is in custody. Police are investigating, and are encouraging anyone with information to contact CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or go to crimestoppersmn.org. All tips are anonymous.