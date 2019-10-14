MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – While many workers had the holiday off, others spent Indigenous People’s Day giving back.

WCCO’s Kate Raddatz shares how thousands came together to spread kindness all over Minnesota.

In a time of great divide, nothing brings people together like puppies.

“It’s insane. People are going nuts in there! They’re just so happy,” said volunteer Libby Wasylik.

Volunteers from credit unions brought puppies to visit the Neighbor House in St. Paul–an organization that aims to help refugees and immigrants.

It was part of a bigger day of service. The annual event started back in 2013 with employees from just one credit union doing a day of volunteering. Now credit unions all over Minnesota are taking part in “CU Forward Day.”

“It’s grown to 58 organizations this year and over 4,000 volunteers,” explained Andrea Molnau with the Minnesota Credit Union Network.

They spread kindness in many ways, like visiting patients at the U of M’s Masonic Children’s Hospital in Minneapolis or lining highways with inspirational signs in Grand Rapids.

This group of volunteers put together more than 27,000 meals for Second Harvest Heartland that will go to families in need.

“Helping out others is pretty amazing but I wish I could do more, I wish we could do this all the time but you do what you can,” said volunteer Gary Maki.

Organizers say the day of kindness has spread to other parts of the country. Credit unions in Illinois and Mississippi also do a day of volunteer work.