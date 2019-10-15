



1. Sebastian Joe’s

Looking to uncover all that Lowry Hill has to offer? Get to know this Minneapolis neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from an ice cream/coffee shop to a New American restaurant. Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Lowry Hill, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

Topping the list is bakery Sebastian Joe’s, which offers all-natural, handcrafted ice cream and more. Located at 1007 W. Franklin Ave., it’s the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 403 reviews on Yelp. Aside from several flavors of ice cream served by the scoop (in a homemade waffle cone) or pint, the shop offers ice cream pies, ice cream sandwiches, milkshakes and ice pops, as well as coffee drinks and baked treats, such as cookies, biscotti, muffins, scones and turnovers.

2. Travail Kitchen & Amusements

Next up is New American spot Travail Kitchen & Amusements, situated at 1930 Hennepin Ave. S. The innovative restaurant offers themed meals that are available by ticketed reservations, with first-come, first-serve seating available at the bar. The current experience, Solera, features dishes inspired by the cuisines of Spain and Morocco. With 4.5 stars out of 365 reviews on Yelp, it’s proven to be a local favorite.

3. The Lowry

Traditional American restaurant and bar The Lowry is another top choice. For breakfast, there’s biscuits and gravy, Irish oatmeal, avocado crab toast and sweet potato hash. Dinner menu features raw oysters, fish tacos, steak, salads and hamburgers. Yelpers give the business, located at 2112 Hennepin Ave., four stars out of 691 reviews. The restaurant has a full bar, and you can check out the entire menu here.