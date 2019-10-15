MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Twin Cities’ newest concert venue, Fillmore Minneapolis, will open its first week of business with a three-night run of Brandi Carlile in February.
The Live Nation-operated venue announced its initial show schedule Tuesday, beginning with Carlile Feb. 12, 13 and 14. Other acts announced to take the stage include Motion City Soundtrack, Ty Dolla $ign, Buddy Guy, Jonny Lang and Evanescence, among others.
Fillmore Minneapolis stands in the city’s North Loop neighborhood, joining the ranks as the ninth Fillmore in the nation. The 36,000-square-foot venue will feature VIP boxes and a private bar for VIP ticketholders, two levels of food and drink options, while also hosting the adjoining Trax Burgers & Bar.
The president of Live Nation’s clubs and theaters division Ron Bension made waves in Minneapolis in August after a preview tour, saying the Fillmore will not be “just a black box with people in it,” seemingly a jab at legendary Minneapolis venue First Avenue.
First Avenue shot back with an Instagram post highlighting its rich history.
Tickets for Fillmore Minneapolis shows go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.
