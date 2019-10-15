Comments
ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke announced Tuesday he’ll stop at the Xcel Energy Center for a show in April.
The stop in St. Paul is in support of his Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes tour, featuring Yorke, producer Nigel Godrich and visual artist Tarik Barri. They’ll perform songs spanning Yorke’s solo works, including his most recent album, “ANIMA.”
The trio hits the stage April 5.
Tickets for the show go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster or the Xcel Energy Box Office. There is a four-ticket limit per purchase.
