MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A woman and a man are dead after a crash involving an SUV and a semi truck early Tuesday morning in Polk County.
The sheriff’s office says the crash happened just before 1 a.m. at the intersection of County Road 46 and 270th Street Southwest.
An SUV driven by a 36-year-old Fertile man was travelling westbound on 270th Street when he didn’t yield for a semi truck traveling southbound on C.R. 46.
The driver of the SUV and his passenger, a 33-year-old Winger woman, were both killed. The semi driver, 57-year-old Robert Arnett, was not hurt.
The Minnesota State Patrol is assisting with the investigation.
