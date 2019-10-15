  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    10:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Ten
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMWCCO 4 News at Ten
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Fatal Crash, Local TV, Minnesota State Patrol, Polk County Sheriff's Office

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A woman and a man are dead after a crash involving an SUV and a semi truck early Tuesday morning in Polk County.

The sheriff’s office says the crash happened just before 1 a.m. at the intersection of County Road 46 and 270th Street Southwest.

An SUV driven by a 36-year-old Fertile man was travelling westbound on 270th Street when he didn’t yield for a semi truck traveling southbound on C.R. 46.

The driver of the SUV and his passenger, a 33-year-old Winger woman, were both killed. The semi driver, 57-year-old Robert Arnett, was not hurt.

The Minnesota State Patrol is assisting with the investigation.

Comments