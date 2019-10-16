BECKER, Minn. (WCCO) – A 6-year-old boy has been found safe after he went missing for nearly 10 hours north of the Twin Cities.
The boy, Ethan, was found around 2 a.m. Wednesday about a half-a-mile from where he disappeared in Becker late Tuesday afternoon.
Ethan was cold but otherwise OK. He is recovering in a hospital.
There was a massive response to help bring Ethan home. About 600 volunteers showed up late Tuesday to search fields, forests and everything in-between.
The Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office says Ethan had disappeared after getting off the bus with his siblings around 4 p.m.
The boy ran to play with the family dog and wasn’t seen again.
Overnight, the turnout to help find him was so large the sheriff asked others to stay away because it was causing traffic problems and taking away from time authorities could have spent searching for Ethan.
A man with a drone found the 6-year-old and his dog in a field.
Authorities say searchers had actually been through the field where Ethan was found earlier in the night, but it was the thermal camera on the drone that helped bring him home and out of the cold.
