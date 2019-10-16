MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — University of Minnesota men’s basketball head coach Richard Pitino says redshirt junior forward Eric Curry has suffered a season-ending injury.
According to Pitino, Curry suffered the season-ending knee injury in practice last week. The Memphis, Tennessee native has a history of knee issues.
“We are obviously disappointed in Eric’s recent setback,” Pitino said. “He has worked so hard and stayed positive throughout this whole process. He is still a valuable member and leader on this team. I can’t wait to get him back, better than ever next year.”
Pitino says Curry will undergo surgery next week and will miss the upcoming 2019-2020 season.
Curry was a key player for the Gophers in his freshman season, helping lead them to their first NCAA Tournament appearance under Pitino.
